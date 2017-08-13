A Virginia judge denied bond Monday for a man accused of plowing his car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — meaning he will remain in jail at least until he has an attorney.

James Alex Fields Jr. faces charges including second-degree murder after authorities said he drove his car down a street full of pedestrians gathered to protest Saturday’s rally and crashed into the back of a stopped vehicle. One woman was killed and 19 others injured.

Mr. Fields made his first appearance in court Monday, where Judge Robert Downer said the public defenders’ office informed him it could not represent the 20-year-old Ohio man because a relative of someone who worked in the office was among those injured in Saturday’s protests.

Judge Downer said he’d appoint Charles Weber, a local attorney, to represent Mr. Fields. Once he has an attorney, Mr. Fields could have another bond hearing set.

Mr. Fields was not physically present in the courtroom Monday but appeared via a video monitor. He was seated and wearing a black and white striped uniform. He answered questions from the judge with simple responses of “Yes, sir” when asked if he understood the judge.

He told the judge, “No, sir” when asked if he had ties to the community of Charlottesville.

The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the Charlottesville incident and considering whether to bring federal charges in the case, including hate crimes charges.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday that the incident “does meet the definition of domestic terrorism” under U.S. law.

“We are pursuing it in the Department of Justice in every way that we can make a case,” Mr. Sessions told ABC News’s “Good Morning America. “You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought because this is unequivocally an unacceptable and evil attack that cannot be accepted in America.”

White supremacists, Ku Klux Klan members, and neo-Nazis gathered in the Virginia college town over the weekend as part of a “pro-white” demonstration to protest the planned removal a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. But before the rally could commence Saturday, skirmishes broke out between white nationalists and protesters who condemned the rally as racist. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency to marshal additional resources.

Police dispersed crowds from the city park where the rally was scheduled, and those protesting the rally had gathered in nearby streets when a gray Dodge Challenger drove head-on into a crowd, claiming the life of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Video of the crash shows the car speeding down a street full of pedestrians before slamming into the back of a stopped vehicle. Pedestrians struck by the car could be seen rolling up and over the hood. Others narrowly missed being struck by jumping out of its path.

The car fled the scene, roaring away from the crash in reverse.

Mr. Fields has been held in jail since he was taken into custody Saturday shortly after the deadly crash.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.