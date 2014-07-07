An Oklahoma man was arrested over the weekend after plotting to detonate a 1,000-pound bomb in a vehicle parked outside a bank — a plot investigators say was modeled after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, of Sayre, Oklahoma, was arrested Saturday in connection with the plot after attempting to detonate the bomb outside BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Mr. Varnell was angry at the government and had hoped to start a revolution.

In working to collect the materials necessary to build a car bomb, Mr. Varnell was in contact with a confidential source working with the FBI and an undercover FBI agent who tracked his activities and provided him inert parts for the bomb.

Authorities said Mr. Varnell had planned to detonate the bomb Friday night and had a plan to release a statement after the bomb went off to make sure that no other group, like the Islamic State, could take credit for the explosion.

After parking what he believed was a bomb-laden vehicle outside the bank, Mr. Varnell drove several miles away from the location with the undercover agent. He called a cellphone hooked up to the device that was supposed to detonate the device.

After the bomb failed to go off, law enforcement agents arrested him.

According to court documents, Mr. Varnell had initially wanted to blow up Federal Reserve Building in Washington, D.C., but eventually settled on the Oklahoma bank as a target, saying he didn’t want to kill a lot of people.

Mr. Varnell is charged with attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Federal authorities last week also announced the final conviction in a case against members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and Aryan Circle, winning a 20-year prison sentence against the 89th defendant.

Prosecutors said it was the largest action against a violent white supremacist gang in U.S. history.

The 89 defendants were convicted of a total of more than 700 crimes, including one murder and dozens of other violent offenses. Drug-related charges were the most common, as authorities said the gangs’ white supremacist ideology had “taken a backseat” to criminal enterprises.

The gangs “terrorized” the region, said interim Dallas Police Chief David Pughes.

U.S. Attorney John Parker said the prosecution had “decimated” the gangs’ presence in north Texas.

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this article.