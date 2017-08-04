The Buffalo Bills made a series of shocking trades Friday and one of the core elements of those deals is already injured.

Newly acquired wide receiver Jordan Matthews is “week-to-week” after suffering a chip fracture in his sternum in practice Sunday.

The receiver suffered the injury in practice when he went up for a contested ball and came down hard, according to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Matthews was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Bills in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby. In a lateral move, the Bills also traded away top receiver Sammy Watkins Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines. The Bills also acquired draft picks in both trades.

Matthews had 78 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns last year.