BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU coach Ed Orgeron says reserve quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has decided to transfer.

Orgeron says he had a “very good talk” with Scott about his future Monday morning and that the Tigers wish him well.

Scott, a redshirt freshman, is a Louisiana native who starred at Zachary High School. However, his prospects for playing at LSU were uncertain as he appeared to be behind at least three other QBs entering this season.

Orgeron has said senior Danny Etling is most likely the season-opening starter, while freshman Myles Brennan is showing signs of being good enough to play this season.

Behind Brennan appears to be dual-threat freshman quarterback Lowell Narcisse.

The Tigers open the season against BYU in Houston on Sept. 2.

