Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said he plans to sit during the national anthem for the entire season after staying on the bench for the anthem during Seattle’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Bennett said he was motivated by the events in Charlottesville and wanted to speak out on racial injustice.

On Sunday, Bennett remained on the bench with a towel around his shoulder pads while the rest of his teammates stood for the anthem.

“First of all I want to make sure people understand I love the military — my father was in the military,” Bennett told reporters. “I love hot dogs like any other American. I love football like any other American. But I don’t love segregation, I don’t love riots, I don’t love oppression. I don’t love gender slander. I just want to see people have the equality that they deserve and I want to be able to use this platform to continuously push the message and keep finding out how unselfish we can be in society, how we can continuously love one another and understand that people are different.

“And just because people are different doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t like them,” he said. “Just because they don’t eat what you eat, just because they don’t pray to the same God you pray to doesn’t mean you should hate them. Whether it is Muslim, whether it is Buddhist, whether it is Christianity, I just want people to understand that no matter what, we need to stay together. It’s more about being a human being at this point.”

Bennett has been a vocal supporter of Colin Kaepernick, who first protested during the anthem last season.