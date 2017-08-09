News ads from both sides in the competitive Nevada Senate race have turned up the heat in a race that’s still over a year away.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched several billboard ads tying Rep. Jacky Rosen to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a tactic that Republicans have been using in all the special elections this year.

The ad accuses Ms. Rosen, Nevada Democrat, of voting against veterans issues and voting with Ms. Pelosi 91 percent of the time, according to the group.

“Nevada’s veterans should not have to pay the price for Jacky Rosen’s loyalty to radical liberal Nancy Pelosi and her out-of-touch policies,” said NRSC spokesman Michael McAdams. “Nevada voters want elected officials who will put the needs of Nevadans before partisan allegiance.”

The billboard is set to run all week near two Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Reno.

Ms. Rosen plans to run against Republican Sen. Dean Heller for his seat in the 2018 midterm race. Mr. Heller will also face a challenge in the primary from businessman Danny Tarkanian.

The Democratic National Committee also announced Monday a billboard campaign against Mr. Heller for his vote on the health care bill. The campaign consists of two billboards — a stationary one near the Las Vegas strip and a mobile video billboard that will drive around the area near Mr. Heller’s office.

The video ad, which slams Mr. Heller for voting “to threaten health care for 328,000 Nevadans,” shows a clip of the senator laughing during a White House meeting, with on-screen text reading, “Tell Heller to wipe that grin off his face and start working for Nevadans.”

Their billboards are slated to run this week as well.