New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham is back to making headlines with spectacular catches, most recently on Monday with a one-handed snag over cornerback Janoris Jenkins in practice.

However, one member of the Giants is not a fan of Beckham’s flair for the dramatic: Giants coach Ben McAdoo.

“I like two hands on the ball better than one,” McAdoo told NJ.com Monday.

Beckham’s rise to prominence is in large part due to his ability to make seemingly impossible catches look routine, including a stunning one-handed grab in the end zone in 2014 during a national broadcast on Sunday night. However, the LSU product said he understood why his coach prefers a more conventional technique.

So this just happened at #GiantsCamp 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/w3kFtK7gbK — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2017

“You’re supposed to catch the ball with two hands, obviously,” Beckham told NJ.com. “I know that as well. Sometimes it just happens. If you catch it, hey, great play. But they’ll still sit there and be like, ‘Use two hands.’”

“Just get the job done however you can,” he continued. “If I’ve got to fight, scrap for it — whatever I’ve got to do to come up with it, it’s just got to be mine.”

The three-time Pro Bowler’s pass-catching prowess came under fire at the end of last season, as Beckham dropped several throws in a 38-13 playoff defeat to Green Bay. Beckham says the loss and the criticism that followed have given him extra motivation heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

“I wasn’t able to capture the moment,” Beckham said. “And did it in a horrible way and a way that I woke up out of my sleep to. I didn’t think it was real. But I used that pain and I turn it into positive energy.”