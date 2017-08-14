SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an officer has shot and wounded a man who pointed a rifle at responding officers after calling 911 to report that he wanted to commit suicide.

Springfield police said in a news release that 43-year-old Jerry Beasley, of Springfield, is in stable condition at a hospital after he was shot Saturday night. He is charged in Greene County with assault on a law enforcement officer and unlawful use of a weapon. Bond is set at $40,000.

The release says a perimeter was established around Beasley’s home after he threatened to shoot neighbors and responding officers. Police say officers attempted to talk to Beasley but that he refused to put down the rifle. He was shot after positioning himself behind a vehicle and pointing the rifle at officers.