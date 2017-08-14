President Trump criticized a CNN reporter Monday afternoon, calling him “fake news” during an event at the White House.

When CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Mr. Trump why he wasn’t holding a press conference, the president replied, “I like real news, not fake news, and you’re fake news.”

Mr. Acosta called out as Mr. Trump left the room, “Mr. President, haven’t you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?”

The president has clashed previously with the reporter and with the network.

Mr. Trump had said last week he would hold a press conference Monday, but no formal press conference was held. The president instead held two events with limited press pool coverage, one involving a statement about violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia last weekend and a second event on trade action against China.