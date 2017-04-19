Jewish actors pose as Ku Klux Klan members to sow chaos, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed in the aftermath of Saturday’s fatal clash in Charlottesville between far-right demonstrators and counterprotesters.

“I’ve been to these events, [and] a lot of the KKK guys with their hats off look like they’re from the cast of Seinfeld,” Mr. Jones said during a recent episode of his radio and internet program. “Literally they’re just Jewish actors. Nothing against Jews in general, but the leftists Jews want to create this clash and they go dress up as Nazis.”

“I have footage in Austin — we’re going to find it somewhere here at the office — where it literally looks like cast of ‘Seinfeld’ or like Howard Stern in a Nazi outfit,” he continued. “They all look like Howard Stern. They almost got like little curly hair down, and they’re just up there heiling Hitler. You can tell they are totally uncomfortable, they are totally scared, and it’s all just meant to create the clash.”

Three people died and dozens were injured in connection with the alt-right rally Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, a college town of roughly 50,000 located about 80 miles northwest of Richmond.

The event was canceled Saturday morning after participants, including white nationalists and other extremists, violently clashed with anti-fascist demonstrators and counterprotesters.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency moments before the rally was slated to begin.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after an “Unite the Right” participant identified as James Alex Fields Jr., 20, drove his car at a high rate of speed into a crowd of counterprotesters Saturday afternoon, injuring 19 others, according to police.

Two members of the Virginia State Police also died in a helicopter crash while monitoring Saturday’s events: Lt. Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, 40,

Mr. Jones’ uncorroborated and baseless claim about “Jewish actors” instigating violence hardly went unheard. His internet and radio program attracts a weekly audience of about 45 million.

President Trump appeared on the program in 2015 and told Mr. Jones: “Your reputation is amazing.”

Jason Kessler, an alt-right blogger who organized the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, appeared on that same program Monday afternoon, meanwhile, during an interview where he blamed local officials in Charlottesville for Saturday’s outcome.

“This violence [broke] out because the city of Charlottesville refused to protect the rally,” Mr. Kessler said. “They hated what we had to say so much that they were willing to create violence — that they were willing to get people killed — to shut it down.”

“If anybody in the Trump administration is listening, Mr. Sessions, whoever, the real civil rights abuses happened against the attendees of our rally,” he added.