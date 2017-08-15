WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The Delaware attorney general’s office says a city council violated an open meetings law when members planned to publicly condemn another council member.

The News Journal reports Wilmington City Councilman Samuel L. Guy filed a petition after his colleagues released a public agenda April 5 for a meeting the following day. Deputy Attorney General Michelle E. Whalen says the council violated the Freedom of Information Act, which requires public bodies to give notice of meetings at least seven days in advance.

The council said the censure resolution wasn’t included on the original agenda because the council president had not determined if the resolution would address requests to curb Guy’s behavior.

Guy argued his colleagues deprived the public of the opportunity to attend and comment on the proposed censure.

