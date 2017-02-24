Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina is set to deliver the keynote address at a Log Cabin Republicans anniversary celebration next month at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Log Cabin Republicans group represents LGBT conservatives and is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Sept. 27.

Mrs. Fiorina lost her bid to unseat then-California Sen. Barbara Boxer in 2010 and also fell short in her bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

The 62-year-old is now considering running to unseat Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, in Virginia in the 2018 midterm elections, and would have to first get by Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart in the GOP primary race.