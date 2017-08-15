AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn quarterback-turned-receiver John Franklin III is transferring.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that Franklin indicated he is looking “for the chance to play more and get closer to home.” Franklin, who is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has already graduated and could play immediately as a graduate transfer. He posted on Instagram that he’ll play his final season at Florida Atlantic.

Franklin started his career at Florida State, redshirting in 2013 and seeing limited action the following season.

He transferred to East Mississippi Community College and was among the players featured in the first season of the Netflix Show “Last Chance U.”

Franklin ran for 430 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 204 yards and a score last season. He was moved to receiver during the offseason and has also worked returning punts and kicks.

