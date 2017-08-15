By JAMES ANDERSON - Associated Press - Tuesday, August 15, 2017

DENVER (AP) - A Cuban immigrant who was ordered deported because of an armed robbery conviction in Colorado has won a second chance to argue why he should stay in the U.S.

Rene Lima-Marin’s lawyer said Tuesday that a Denver immigration judge overturned the deportation order and re-assigned his case to immigration court.

Deportation proceedings began after Lima-Marin was convicted of armed robbery in 2000 and sentenced to 98 years in prison. He was mistakenly released 90 years early from a Colorado prison, got married, got a job and had a child. He returned to prison after authorities discovered their mistake in 2014.

A judge ordered Lima-Marin freed this year, but he was picked up by immigration officials for deportation. Colorado’s governor pardoned him in an effort to stop deportation.

