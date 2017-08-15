COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The federal government says 13 alleged members and associates of the MS-13 gang have been arrested and charged in Ohio and Indiana.

Prosecutors say a federal grand jury charged ten individuals with conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities announced the arrests Tuesday. They said five other individuals were arrested and charged in criminal complaints with federal immigration-related crimes.

Two of the 15 charged by the grand jury are still at large.

The government says El Salvador-based MS-13 consists chiefly of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Authorities say the gang has more than 10,000 members and associates operating in at least 40 states, including Ohio.