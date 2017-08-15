TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 15). The forces of felicity fall in love with your attitude and gumption. You’ll transfer the knowledge you’ve gained from things that didn’t quite hit for you in the past into new ventures with a higher probability of success. See, nothing you’ve done has been a loss. Developments with family will inspire a move or travel in 2018. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 1, 7, 12 and 3.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know what you’re best at, right? If you’re still stuck on that, here’s a hint: It’s either the opposite of what you’re worst at, or it’s the same thing, just a different facet of it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s said that happiness is a way of traveling. You certainly carry it with you today, a hum of vitality that lends a quickness to your stride, a playfulness to your approach.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Beware: There are some things (and people) that are very difficult to experience in moderation. You have but the smallest amount and they leave a hunger inside you for more, more, more.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s so much easier for a relationship to develop if there’s an outside structure, such as church, school or work, that keeps people in contact. Alas, if you like a person enough you’ll invent reasons to get together.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Just when you think there’s nothing new under the sun, the cosmic DJ comes along to mix up what’s already there in such a wondrous way as to make everything seem fresh. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Think of everything you want in life as a moving target. The way to reach the goal is not by aiming at it, but by aiming beyond it. And don’t be surprised if you need greater effort, sharper skill and more resources than first calculated.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People laugh at clowns and people laugh at geniuses. It is sometimes hard to tell the difference between the two, if there is any. Some foolishness is pure folly. Then again, folly is often what leads to the breakthrough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll want to make a powerful impression. Go slower. Move less. Be still. People who are still are thought of as poised. Composure shows restraint and confidence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Don’t worry so much about what you’re going to say. Your silence, when it is full of supportive, heroic and/or loving intent, is more desirable than beautiful music.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You like giving gifts. It energizes you. So it’s wonderful that today you’ll be so filled with the intent of service that your work won’t feel like a job; rather, it will feel like a gift you’re giving.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ve helped others and now they want to repay you. Maybe you’d prefer they didn’t. Maybe you don’t need repayment. Accept it graciously anyway, as all will feel better when this giving cycle is complete.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Before you rush to sign up and learn, consider going at it without training for a while. In fact, maybe you should wait as long as you can to learn the rules. If you don’t know what can or can’t be done, you’ll be creatively free.

