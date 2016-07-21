Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio asked late Monday for his contempt of court conviction to be tossed or to get a new trial, saying the judge misread the history of the case, that it amounted to double-jeopardy, and that his trial should have been in front of a jury anyway.

In two new filings in federal district court in Arizona, Arpaio’s lawyers offered up a number of reasons why the misdemeanor conviction should be tossed.

The filings came after President Trump said over the weekend that he is “seriously considering” granting a pardon to Arpaio, an early supporter of his presidential campaign.

Arpaio was convicted by Judge Susan Bolton of contempt of court after finding that he willfully ignored another judge’s 2011 order that he stop using traffic enforcement to sniff out illegal immigrants, holding them for pickup by federal authorities.

In the new filings the sheriff argues that the 2011 order wasn’t clear, and that under state law he felt compelled to hold illegal immigrants his deputies encountered. The sheriff also questions Judge Bolton’s approach to the case, saying she based her conviction on snippets of testimony that, when put in context, made clear Arpaio did not intend to break the court’s order.

And the lawyers argued that the entire case was unfair.

“The Court ordered that the Defendant be prosecuted for an out-of-court violation of its own order, under its own interpretation of its own Order; and then the Court sat in judgment of its own prosecution for disobedience of its own order under its own interpretation. The framers of the Constitution clearly never contemplated the Court usurping the roles of Congress, the executive, the judiciary, and a jury, all at once,” Arpaio’s team said in the court filings.

Arpaio served six terms as sheriff of Maricopa County in Arizona before losing his re-election bid in November. Just before voting began, the Obama Justice Department said it would prosecute the contempt case that had been referred to it by a federal judge who felt his original 2011 order had been violated.