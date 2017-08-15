WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A judge has dismissed charges against a former Bel Aire police officer ensnared in a scheme to buy and sell discounted firearms by falsely claiming they would be used for law enforcement purposes.

Court records show prosecutors on Tuesday asked the court to dismiss the indictment against Ricky L. Swanson due to his death. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted the request shortly after the government’s filing.

Court documents offer no other details, and his attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Last Monday’s change-of-plea hearing was cancelled after Swanson did not appear as scheduled.

Former Bel Aire Chief John Daily was sentenced last year to six months of probation and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft of public funds.