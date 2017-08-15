The National Park Service started the process of repairing the Lincoln Monument on Tuesday after someone spray-painted ‘f- law’ on one of its stone pillars.

U.S. Park Police have launched an investigation into Tuesday morning’s defacement of the Lincoln Memorial, the third such incident within five years. Authorities say the crime occurred sometime around 4:30 a.m. EST, although a suspect has not been identified.

“A gel-type architectural paint stripper that is safe for use on historic stone,” will be used to clean the memorial, the Park Service said in a statement.

Vandalism shuttered the monument in July 2013 when someone threw a smattering a green paint against the statue’s left leg, and someone drew on it with permanent black marker six months ago.

“It’s kind of disrespectful to all of American history,” a tourist told a local ABC affiliate on Tuesday.

National Park Service spokesman Michael Litterst told The Washington Post via email that completely removing the paint “will require numerous treatments over a week or two.”

Anyone with details regarding Tuesday’s crime should call the U.S. Park Police at 202-610-7515.