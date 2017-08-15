ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions say they “detest and disavow” any use of their logo associated with the event last Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A photo attributed to Getty Images showed someone with a logo similar to the one the Lions use , although it was blue and red and had stars on it.

“We detest and disavow any use or implied use of the Detroit Lions logo or any of our marks in association with the event this past Saturday in Charlottesville,” the team said in a statement Tuesday night.

“We value diversity as it represents the strong fabric of our team, the City of Detroit, the NFL, the game of football, our fans and our country.”

The Detroit Red Wings already said they were considering legal action regarding the use of their logo during the demonstration.

Violence broke out Saturday in Charlottesville after a loosely connected mix of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists assembled to protest the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

