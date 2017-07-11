Sen. Luther Strange said President Trump’s endorsement will make a difference in the Republican primary race Tuesday in Alabama.

“I predict that President Trump’s endorsement will be incredibly important because people want his agenda passed, I want his agenda passed, and I couldn’t be more honored that he has given me his endorsement and full support,” Mr. Strange, Alabama Republican, said Tuesday morning on Fox News.

Mr. Strange has held former Sen. Jeff Sessions’ seat since February when Mr. Sessions was named attorney general. Mr. Strange was appointed to his seat by the now-former Gov. Robert J. Bentley who was forced to resign earlier this year over a sex scandal.



But despite the president’s support, Mr. Strange has struggled in the polls heading into today’s primary race. Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore is leading in most of the polls, and Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has also received support.

Mr. Trump has been very vocal in his support of Mr. Strange with several tweets touting his support of the Alabama senator, including one on Tuesday promoting Mr. Strange’s appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“Senator Luther Strange, who is doing a great job for the people of Alabama, will be on @foxandfriends at 7:15. Tough on crime, borders etc.,” he tweeted.

Mr. Strange said he and Mr. Trump share many of the same goals and that passing the president’s agenda will be his main goal if he is elected to the seat, including health care repeal, tax reform and infrastructure.

“I came to Washington expecting that health care vote to go our way. I couldn’t believe that we couldn’t get that done due to a few members that couldn’t fulfill their promise. So what I want to get done is common-sense conservative solutions to the problems that actually affect people in their real lives,” Mr. Strange said. “We owe it to the American people. I certainly think our people of Alabama expect that to happen and I certainly appreciate the president’s leadership on that.”