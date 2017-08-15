COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri defensive end Nate Howard has been arrested after failing to appear in court for a speeding ticket.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Howard already was suspended and facing a felony drug charge when he failed to appear last Thursday for the misdemeanor ticket. He was arrested Monday. Online court records show he didn’t pay the $121 ticket he received in March or appear in court to contest the charge.

The pending felony drug possession case stems from his arrest in June in Columbia after police found illegal mushrooms and marijuana in the vehicle he was driving.

All athletes from the university charged with a felony are suspended indefinitely until their case is resolved. Howard isn’t on the current 105-man roster. He has 15 tackles in 15 career games.

