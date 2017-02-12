The National Republican Senatorial Committee slammed Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in two new ads on Tuesday, tying him to “ultra-liberal” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

In both the digital and radio ad, the narrator points to a promise Mr. Tester of Montana made not to have meals or travel paid for, but says he broke his promise in 2016 when he went on a vacation with fellow Democrats Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Mr. Schumer of New York.

“Tester broke his promise when liberal Sen. Claire McCaskill paid $15,000 for Sen. Tester and ultra-liberal New York Sen. Schumer to go on a lavish vacation with her to Cancun. Tester’s changed. He’s one of the three amigos: McCaskill, Schumer and Tester. Liberals, voting and vacationing together,” the narrator says in the digital ad.

The narrator accuses Mr. Tester of “going Washington” and forgetting the people of Montana.

“Jon Tester has gone Washington. Breaking promises and betraying our trust,” the narrator says.

“Jon Tester has become exactly what he said he wouldn’t - a Washington politician who breaks ethics promises to take lavish trips with New York City liberals,” said NRSC Communications Director Katie Martin in a statement.

The ads will both run statewide for the next 10 days.