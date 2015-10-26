After Ryan Mathews was medically cleared to practice, the Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they had released the running back.

“We want to thank Ryan for his contributions to the Philadelphia Eagles over the past two seasons,” the team said in a statement. “First and foremost, we are glad that Ryan is healthy and has been cleared to return to football activities but given the current state of our running back position, we feel like it is best for both sides to go in a different direction. We wish him all the best as he continues his career.”

Mathews, 29, rushed for 661 yards and eight touchdowns with the Eagles last season, but was placed on injured reserve in late December with a herniated disk in his neck.

With LeGarrette Blount assuming primary ball-carrier duties after coming over from New England in the offseason, Mathews‘ services were no longer required in Philadelphia.

A Pro Bowler in 2011 with the San Diego Chargers, Mathews had little success in his two seasons with the Eagles, consistently sharing reps with the likes of DeMarco Murray and Darren Sproles.