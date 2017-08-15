The Trump campaign accused CNN Tuesday of censorship for refusing to broadcast a paid advertisement highlighting President Trump’s achievements.

“Today, CNN provided further proof that the network earns this mistrust every day by censoring President Trump’s message to the American people by blocking our paid campaign ad,” said Michael Glassner, executive director of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. “Clearly, the only viewpoint CNN allows on air is CNN’s.”

The commercial says Democrats are “obstructing” the president’s agenda, and the media are “attacking” him.

“The president’s enemies don’t want him to succeed,” the ad states. “But Americans are saying ‘Let President Trump do his job.’ “

CNN refused to air a previous Trump campaign ad in May after the campaign declined to change a reference in the commercial to “fake news.” Mr. Trump again called the network “fake news” Monday in a showdown with a CNN reporter at the White House.

Mr. Glassner said one reason so many Americans support Mr. Trump is “because of their complete mistrust of the mainstream news media, and the president’s refusal to allow their biased filter to interfere with his messages.”

“While CNN’s censorship is predictable, this will not stop or deny our message that ‘President Trump’s plan is working’ for the American people,” he said.