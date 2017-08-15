A defiant President Trump said Tuesday that he didn’t blame white supremacists initially for violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, because he didn’t have all the facts at the time.

“When I make a statement, I like to be correct,” Mr. Trump said at a contentious press conference in New York. “This event just happened. Before I make a statement, I like to know the facts. I don’t want to rush into a statement.”

He said, “Frankly, we still don’t know all the facts.”

“The driver of the car is a murderer,” the president said of a white man who drove his car into a crowd of protesters.

The president said leftists also were to blame for some of the violence, while the media only blames the “alt-right” movement.

“What about the ‘alt-left’ that came charging with clubs in their hands?” Mr. Trump said. “Do they have any problem? I think they do. As far as I’m concerned, that was a horrible, horrible day. You had a group on the other side that was very violent. Nobody wants to say that.”

He said of the people protesting the move of a statue of Robert E. Lee, “Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch.”

He said the movement to eradicate confederate statues could be getting out of hand.

“Is it George Washington next week? You have to wonder, where does it stop?” Mr. Trump said.

Said the president, “George Washington was a slave owner. Will George Washington now lose his status? You’re changing history, you’re changing culture.”