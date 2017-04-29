PHOENIX (AP) - Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is awaiting sentencing for his criminal conviction for disobeying a judge’s order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Now, he could be getting a get-out-of-jail free card from President Donald Trump.

The president told Fox News that he’s considering wiping away Arpaio’s misdemeanor contempt-of-court verdict.

Trump told the network that he hates “to see what has happened” to Arpaio.

His comments have inflamed tensions with Latinos in Arizona amid a national debate over race after the violent protests in Virginia.

Critics found it offensive that Trump would disavow racism in his comments over the protests but at the same time consider a pardon for a man they say routinely discriminated against Latinos.

Arpaio campaigned for Trump on several occasions during the presidential race.