CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Another insurance company that provides health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is confirming that it will continue to offer plans next year.

Uncertainty over the fate of the Obama-era health care overhaul law has created turmoil in the individual market, prompting concern that some insurers would drop out.

Anthem, which covers about 27,000 people through the ACA and the state’s expanded Medicaid program, said Thursday it will continue to offer coverage in New Hampshire and around the country.

A total of four companies announced earlier this year they would offer plans, but only two - Anthem and Ambetter by NH Healthy Families - have confirmed their decisions.

Last week, the federal government extended the deadline for companies to file price information to Sept. 5.