NEW YORK (AP) - Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of a six-game suspension over a domestic violence case will be heard by arbitrator Harold Henderson, who reduced Greg Hardy’s ban when the defensive end was with the Cowboys two years ago.

Henderson is one of the people approved by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear appeals under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The league concluded after a yearlong investigation that Elliott, the 2016 NFL rushing leader as a rookie, had several physical confrontations that left his girlfriend with bruises last summer in Ohio. Prosecutors didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting and inconsistent information.

Elliott hasn’t spoken to reporters since training camp started, but wrote on Twitter after last week’s ruling that he “strongly” disagreed with the NFL’s findings.

Hardy, who was with the Carolina Panthers when he was convicted in a domestic case that was later dismissed, had a 10-game suspension reduced to four games by Henderson before his only season with the Cowboys in 2015.

