Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC set to open later this month, will feature a Chick-fil-A concession stand.

One problem for hungry Falcons fans: just like all Chick-fil-A locations, the stand will be closed on Sundays.

The Falcons are scheduled to play seven of their eight home games on Sundays, the lone exception being a Thursday night game against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 7.

Regardless, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set to host plenty of non-Sunday events, including Atlanta United FC soccer matches, college football games, and concerts.

The first event in the reportedly $1.6 billion venue will be the Falcons’ third preseason game Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Arizona Cardinals, giving football fans an early chance to satisfy their Chick-fil-A cravings.