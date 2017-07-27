Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts said Tuesday he is “deeply disappointed” with President Trump’s response to the violence events that unfolded at a white supremacist rally over the weekend in Charlottesville.

“When it comes to denouncing evils like white supremacy and neo-Nazism, it is vital public officials speak clearly and forcefully, and I am deeply disappointed in the President’s words today,” Mr. Baker said in a statement. “What happened in Charlottesville was an act of terror, perpetrated by white supremacists — something every leader can and should denounce forcefully.”

Mr. Baker and a number of Republicans have been critical of the way in which Mr. Trump has handled the fallout from the violence in Virginia, where a man drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring 19 others.

Mr. Trump over the weekend condemned the hate and violence that was on display “on many sides” and then single out the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists earlier this week, calling them repugnant and saying that racism is evil.

Mr. Trump, though, on Tuesday returned to his initial claim, saying activists on both sides of the protest in Charlottesville were to blame for the “horrible, horrible day.”

“What about the alt-left that came charging at the — as you say, the alt-right?” Mr. Trump asked reporters. “Do they have any semblance of guilt? What about the fact they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do.”