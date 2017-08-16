CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says President Donald Trump’s administration is “wrong morally, wrong factually and wrong legally” as it threatens to end funding for cities that refuse to share information with federal immigration authorities.

Emanuel responded Wednesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions was to give a speech in Miami, which has reversed its “sanctuary city” policy. Sessions was to contrast Miami with Chicago, which is suing the federal government over the funding threats.

Excerpts of Sessions’ speech provided to The Associated Press have the attorney general saying Chicago’s sanctuary policies are an example of respect for the rule of law being broken down.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he wants “officers focused on community policing and not trying to be the immigration police.”