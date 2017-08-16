MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Last year’s Montana Class C 6-man champion Hot Springs is forfeiting its 2017 football season because it does not have enough players.

The Montana High School Association changed enrollment standards for sports classifications and Hot Springs had been bumped up to 8-man football this fall due to increased enrollment.

However, coach Jim Lawson says only nine players came out for the team and none of them are seniors.

Hot Springs graduated 10 seniors from last year’s team, which won all 13 of its games. Hot Springs had advanced to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons and also won a state title in 2012.

Lawson says he hopes the team can play some junior varsity games this year and that coaches can encourage enough students to play next fall so that they can field a team.