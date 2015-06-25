Muslim radio host Dean Obeidallah filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday against the white nationalist Daily Stormer website over a June article that accused Mr. Obeidallah of being an Islamic State terrorist and “mastermind” of the Manchester concert bombing.

Mr. Obeidallah, who hosts a radio show on SiriusXM, said he faced death threats, emotional distress and damage to his reputation from the article. Muslim Advocates, a legal organization helping Mr. Obeidallah with the case, said the Daily Stormer and publisher Andrew Anglin routinely insult and intimidate racial and religious minorities, including through fabricated stories.

The lawsuit comes just days after white supremacists, neo-Nazis and KKK marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, and violently clashed with counterprotesters. A suspected white nationalist later drove into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman. The Daily Stormer provided sympathetic coverage of the white nationalists staging the protest.

“It’s not a surprising coincidence that we are filing several days after Charlottesville,” said Farina Khera, president of Muslim Advocates.

She said the lawsuit is sending a broader message of standing up to hate.

“The Daily Stormer from May 13 to June 12 was listed nearly three million times,” Mr. Obeidallah said. “Their reach is very, very broad.”

Mr. Obeidallah said the June article he’s suing over fabricated tweets to make it look like he sent them and admitted to a role in the May bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the U.K.

He said he sent a formal letter requesting the article be removed, but did not receive a response, so the lawsuit ensued.

“In today’s world where outlandish comments can activate people to do dangerous things, this couldn’t be dismissed,” Mr. Obeidallah said.

Mr. Anglin did not return a request for comment about the lawsuit against him and his website.

The Daily Stormer’s domain was recently removed from GoDaddy and denied through Google, according to CNET, which reports the website has now been relegated to the dark web.