The heads of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force all issued strong condemnations of the bigotry and racism that spurred violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Their rebukes come a day after President Trump claimed there was “blame on both sides” for the violence, which ended with one counter-protester killed.

“The shameful events in Charlottesville are unacceptable and must not be tolerated.

Our thoughts and prayers go to those who were killed and injured, and to all those trying to bring peace back to the community,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.

“The Navy will forever stand against intolerance and hatred. For those on our team, we want our Navy to be the safest possible place — a team as strong and tough as we can be, saving violence only for our enemies,” the four-star admiral said.

His counterpart, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller followed suit on his official Twitter account, saying there is “no place for racial hatred or extremism in @USMC.”

“Our core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment frame the way Marines live and act,” the four-star general added.

Air Force Gen. David Goldfein, the service’s top officer, echoed his fellow defense chiefs in saying there is no room for hate or racism in the armed forces.

“I stand with my fellow service chiefs in saying we’re always stronger together. It’s who we are as Airmen,” Gen. Goldfein said.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said the actions taken by neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan, who were in Charlottesville protesting against the taking down of a Confederate war memorial, were simply intolerable.

“The Army doesn’t tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. It’s against our values and everything we’ve stood for since 1775,” Gen. Milley said in his statement on social media.

Reports claim James Alex Fields Jr., the man accused killing one woman and injuring 19 after ramming his car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, had briefly been enlisted in the Army. But Mr. Fields was dismissed shortly after entering basic training after failing to meet the service’s physical standards.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, who is in the Pacific as part of a diplomatic visit, has yet to issue a statement on the violence in Charlottesville. Defense Secretary James Mattis declined Monday to comment on the White House response, but the former four-star general “was saddened, deeply saddened about what I saw.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump seemingly defended the actions of the white supremacists groups who coordinated the protests in Charlottesville, days after condemning the hate groups. He dramatically reversed course during a testy press conference in New York, saying “you had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now.”

He went further, claiming not all the protesters opposing the taking down of a statue of Robert E. Lee were racists or white supremacists.

“Not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch,” Mr. Trump said, noting some were good people.