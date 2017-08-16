A group of congressional Democrats wants Congress to officially censure President Trump in the wake of the clashes in Charlottesville sparked by a neo-Nazi and white nationalist rally.

Led by Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, a senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, the censure resolution says Mr. Trump did a disservice to the country when he blamed “many sides” for the violence that erupted.

The lawmakers, though, go beyond Charlottesville, saying the president “has surrounded himself with, and cultivated the influence of, senior advisors and spokespeople who have long histories of promoting white nationalist, alt-Right, racist and anti-Semitic principles and policies within the country.”

The resolution urges Mr. Trump to fire anyone who suggests he “cater to the alt-right movement.”

The resolution will be introduced when the House holds its next meeting on Friday. Lawmakers are currently at home on a five-week vacation, but the chamber is meeting in pro-forma sessions.

Censure of a president is rare. The Senate lists just one occasion, in 1834, when Andrew Jackson drew the ire of lawmakers.