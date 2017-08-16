DENVER (AP) - Denver’s mayor is proposing an ordinance he says will protect immigrants and refugees amid increased immigration enforcement and White House threats to revoke federal money from so-called sanctuary cities.

Mayor Michael Hancock and city councilors Paul Lopez and Robin Kniech said Wednesday the ordinance would formalize Denver’s current practice of prohibiting city employees from collecting information on immigration or citizenship status and sharing that information with immigration enforcement officers. It also would bar local law enforcement from engaging in immigration enforcement and would restrict access to private areas and inmates absent a warrant.

The ordinance notes that when immigrants fear city involvement in immigration enforcement, they are less likely to cooperate with police, report emergencies and testify or appear in court.

The city council is set to consider the ordinance Aug. 21.