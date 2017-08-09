President Trump on Wednesday took another swipe at Amazon, saying the online giant is killing local retailers.

“Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost!”

Mr. Trump has previously criticized Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, who now owns The Washington Post, one of the media outlets that Mr. Trump has accused of pedaling “fake news.”

For years, brick-and-mortar stores have held that online companies like Amazon had unfair advantage because they did not have a physical presence in states — allowing them to get around collecting sales tax.

That has changed over the years as Amazon expanded it operations to include data centers, storefronts or distribution centers as it moved to enhance its shipping times. It now collects sales taxes in 45 states where is has a physical presence, according to Verge.com.