President Trump congratulated Sen. Luther Strange and for Roy Moore for advancing to a GOP runoff race in the Alabama special election to fill out Jeff Sessions’ term in the Senate.

Neither Mr. Strange, who was endorsed by Mr. Trump and who had strong support from groups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, nor Mr. Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, collected more than 50 percent of the vote, setting up a two-person showdown next month.

“Congratulation to Roy Moore and Luther Strange for being the final two and heading into a September runoff in Alabama,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Exciting race!”

Mr. Moore, who is known for defending the Ten Commandments, received 38. 9 percent of the vote and Mr. Strange, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, finished second with 32.7 percent of the vote.

Rep. Mo Brooks, who faced sustained attacks from the McConnell-blessed groups, received 19.7 percent.

Doug Jones, meanwhile, won the Democratic nomination, snagging 65 percent of the vote.

Mr. Sessions vacated the seat to become attorney general.