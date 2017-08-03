On the heels of raising the possibility of pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio, President Trump will travel to Arizona next Tuesday to hold a campaign-style rally in Phoenix.

The Trump campaign has scheduled a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night in what will be the president’s first arena-sized public appearance since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend, over white nationalist ideology.

Last week, Mr. Trump said he would consider a pardon for Mr. Arpaio, the Maricopa County sheriff and political ally who was found guilty of criminal contempt for defying a judge’s order to stop targeting illegal immigrants during traffic stops.

It’s also the home state of Republican Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, both of whom have clashed with Mr. Trump in recent weeks. Mr. McCain, who is battling brain cancer, provided the key vote in defeating a White House-backed plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.