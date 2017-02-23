President Trump disbanded two of his economic advisory councils Wednesday, faced with embarrassing resignations and rising public pressure over his comments about white nationalism.

“Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump’s decision to shut down the business groups came just after news broke that one of them, the president’s Strategic and Policy Forum chaired by Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, intended to disband on its own.

Eight members of Mr. Trump’s manufacturing council had quit since Monday, including 3M CEO Inge Thulin and Campbell Soup Co. CEO Denise Morrison. Ms. Morrison cited the president’s comments blaming “both sides” for violence at a white nationalist rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville,” she said. “I believe the President should have been — and still needs to be — unambiguous on that point.”

At a press conference Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York, the president lashed out angrily at three CEOs who had already resigned from the manufacturing council, including Kenneth Frazier of Merck.

“They’re leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products outside” the U.S., Mr. Trump said. “They’re not taking their job seriously as it pertains to this country.”

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017



