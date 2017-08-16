A new Marist poll shows that President Trump’s approval rating has plummeted to its lowest point since he took office.

The survey of registered voters showed that 55 percent disapprove of the job he is doing and 35 percent approve.

Republicans give him higher marks, with 79 percent giving him positive reviews, a 12 percentage point drop-off since June.

“While Republicans are still largely in Trump’s corner, the cautionary tale for the president lies in the softening of support at his base,” said Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “Since his numbers among Democrats and independents are weak, a crack among his most ardent supporters is something Trump can ill afford.”

The poll showed that 64 percent of Americans are embarrassed by Mr. Trump’s behavior, and 62 percent said his decisions have weakened the nation on the global stage.

Among Republicans, 67 percent believe he has bolstered the nation’s global image, though that has dipped from 76 percent in June.