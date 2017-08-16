The woman who accused Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott of domestic violence mulled blackmailing him for money over sex tapes between the two in a text exchange with a friend, Yahoo Sports reported.

The report comes straight from the NFL’s 160-page investigation into whether Elliott committed domestic violence. The NFL handed Elliott a six-game suspension Friday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Elliott’s camp appealed the suspension Tuesday and Yahoo Sports reported Tiffany Thompson, Elliott’s ex-girlfriend, admitted the text exchange to NFL investigators. Thompson also reportedly registered an email address “ezekielelliott sex vids.”

Per Yahoo:

The exchange was obtained by the NFL via a forensic sweep of Thompson’s phone, which was provided to investigators. The exact exchange was noted as Exhibit 74 in the NFL’s appendix accompanying the 160-page report. It is as follows: [Thompson]: What if I sold mine and Ezekiel’s sex videos [Friend]: We’d all be millionaires [Friend]: We could black mail him w that [Thompson]: I want to bro [Friend]: Let’s do it [Thompson]: Scared [Friend]: S*** [Friend]: Id be like look give me 10k or I’ll just sell our sex videos for the same amount flat [Friend]: Me and my friends tryna go on vacation and get boob jobs (the report notes a pair of blank texts) [Thompson]: 10k Bitch I want 20k [Thompson]: Go big or go home [Friend]: That’s fine too [Friend]: Like what

Yahoo Sports reported Elliott’s appeal to the NFL will focus on this exchange and Thompson’s credibility.

As Yahoo notes, the text message exchange doesn’t disprove Elliott committed acts of domestic violence nor whether violence occurred.

In a letter to Elliott informing him of his suspension, the league said commissioner Roger Goodell had found “substantial and persuasive evidence” that Elliott had been violent.