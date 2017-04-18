Facebook has purged the pages of several extremist organizations after a woman was killed Saturday while protesting a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The world’s largest social network told The Washington Times Wednesday that the groups were all removed for violations of its policies on hate speech and hate groups, and said that it has additionally purged the Facebook and Instagram accounts associated with right-wing radio program Radical Agenda and its host, Chris Cantwell.

The banned groups include Right Winged Knight, Right Wing Death Squad, Awakening Red Pill, Physical Removal, Genuine Donald Trump, Awakened Masses, White Nationalists United and Vanguard America, The Hill first reported.

“Our hearts go out to the people affected by the tragic events in Charlottesville,” a company spokesperson said Tuesday. “Facebook does not allow hate speech or praise of terrorist acts or hate crimes, and we are actively removing any posts that glorify the horrendous act committed in Charlottesville.”

Heather Heyer, 32, died Saturday while demonstrating against the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, a small college town northwest of Richmond, after an Ohio man who participated in the far-right event drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, injuring 19 others.

Facebook removed the official “Unite the Right” event page prior to Saturday’s rally over its ties to “hate organizations,” and it’s currently in the process of purging links to an article mocking Heyer published over the weekend by The Daily Stormer, a popular white supremacist website, the company confirmed to CNET.

The Daily Stormer received more than 3 million unique hits in a 24-hour span after its publisher penned an article shortly after Heyer’s death describing her as an “overweight slob” and “the definition of uselessness,” but has been nearly knocked offline as a consequence after being subsequently booted this week from the internet’s biggest domain registrars, GoDaddy and Google. The website relocated Tuesday to a new domain, dailystormer.wang, but was ejected within hours; on Wednesday it emerged once again at a new home: dailystormer.ru.