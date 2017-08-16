GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A Green Bay middle school named for legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi has hired four coaches, saving a football season the school previously had canceled.

Administrators at Lombardi Middle School called off the season earlier this summer because no one applied to be a coach. After word got out, offers began to flow in.

WLUK-TV reports that the school has hired four coaches and scheduled signup and equipment handout for later this month. Practice is to begin Aug. 28.

The school is named for Vince Lombardi, who coached the Packers from 1959-67 and won five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com