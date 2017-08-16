Heather Heyer’s father called for forgiveness Wednesday in the wake of the bloody clashes in Charlottesville that led to her death.

Speaking at her memorial service, Mark Heyer said his daughter “loved people” and said the stories he has heard from her friends since she died over the weekend have reinforced that fact.

“She wanted equality and in this issue of the day of her passing, she wanted to put down hate,” Mr. Heyer told attendees, whom were asked to wear purple, her favorite color. “And for my part, we just need to stop all this stuff and just forgive each other. I think that is what the Lord would want us to do — is just love one another.”

Ms. Heyer, 32, died after a man apparently drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters who gathered in opposition to the white nationalists, white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis who converged on the city for a “Unite the Right” rally.

Nineteen others were injured in the incident.

Mr. Heyer told the crowd gathered for her memorial service on Wednesday that he was “overwhelmed at the rainbow of colors in this room.”

“That is how Heather was,” he said. “It didn’t matter who you were or where you were from. If she loved you, that was it, you were stuck.”

“So for that, I am truly proud of my daughter,” he said.