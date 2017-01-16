Presidential aide Hope Hicks is being named White House interim communications director, The Washington Times has learned.

Miss Hicks, 28, has been a trusted communications aide to President Trump since the early days of his presidential campaign. She’s frequently at his side during interviews with the media.

She’s expected to work with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to handle some of the duties while a search continues for a permanent communications director.

The communications director post has been vacant since Anthony Scaramucci was fired on July 31 by new Chief of Staff John F. Kelly after only 10 days on the job. Prior to that, former press secretary Sean Spicer filled in the role, and Michael Dubke held the post briefly.