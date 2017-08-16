COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A group that backs “patriotic immigration reform” won’t hold a planned conference at a Colorado resort next year following protests in the wake of the deadly rally in Charlottesville.

The VDARE Foundation said on its website that the April gathering at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort had been canceled. The resort said Wednesday that it wouldn’t be hosting the event. Neither offered explanations although the resort said it “remain committed to respecting the privacy” of its guests.

The organizer of the Charlottesville rally, Jason Kessler, is a contributing writer to VDARE’s web site. VDARE.com editor Peter Brimelow told Colorado Politics Monday that the organization wasn’t involved with that rally “in any way.”

The group is named after Virginia Dare, the first English child born in North America in 1587.