The head of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce described President Trump’s handling of the Charlottesville events as “deplorable,” but said Wednesday he plans to stay on the president’s National Diversity Council — at least for now.

Javier Palomarez, president of the USHCC, said that “business has taken a backseat to bigotry” and that he hopes the administration and the diversity council can return to policies involving immigration, health care and taxes.

“If I walk away, if I give up in frustration, the only people who win are the Steve Bannons and Steve Millers of this world,” Mr. Palomarez said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” alluding to members of Mr. Trump’s inner circle. “They would love to have one less Hispanic with free access to the White House, to the president, to Ivanka Trump and several of the secretaries.”

Some members of Mr. Trump’s diversity council have quit in the wake of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, and after Mr. Trump blames “many sides” for the violence.

Mr. Palomarez said he could follow in their footsteps if the Trump administration does not change its ways.

On Tuesday, he called on Mr. Trump to remove Mr. Bannon, former CEO of Breitbart News who is criticized for providing an online platform for the “alt-right” movement, from his administration.

“This is deplorable,” Mr. Palomarez said of Mr. Trump’s response to the violence clashes at the rally organized by white supremacists. “It should have been a defining moment for this president. He failed it.”