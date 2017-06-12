J.D. Power released the results from a fan experience study of 11 sports markets Wednesday, with D.C. among the markets evaluated.

According to the study, the Capitals have the best fan experience in the D.C. market, while the Redskins have the worst. In fact, in all 11 markets studied, the NFL team finished last in fan satisfaction.

“Fan satisfaction is evaluated across seven factors (in order of importance): seating area and game experience; security and ushers; leaving the game; arriving at the game; food and beverage; ticket purchase; and souvenirs and merchandise,” J.D. Power said in a press release. “Satisfaction is measured on a 1,000-point scale.”

Results showed that the Capitals “top the market in the seating area and game experience, security and ushers, as well as leaving the game,” resulting in a score of 797.

Following close behind were the Wizards at 787, the Nationals coming in third with a 764 despite having the newest stadium in the market.

“We know franchises and clubs with winning records generally do not have problems filling seats, but this study is about finding out which teams are giving their fans the best experience for their dollar,” Greg Truex, senior director of sports research at J.D. Power, said in the release. “Whether a team is a perennial champion, a contender or is accumulating draft picks to build for the future, they all need to find ways to get people through the turnstiles.”

With a 748, the Redskins finished dead last, even topped by D.C. United at 752. However, according to the study, D.C. United was the lowest-scoring MLS team across all markets.

“Top performers in this study show that they really understand what it’s like to give a world-class experience to their fans,” Truex said. “These results have to make NFL teams sit up and take notice — particularly when coupled with their sagging TV ratings. The league needs to learn what is influencing their low scores and how they can be improved so that pro football is able to retain its overwhelming popularity.”